3 shopkeepers arrested in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) : Police arrested three shopkeepers for selling kites and string, here on Friday.

According to police, the accused identified as Iqbal, Ghulam Abbas and Abdul Rauf, were sent behind the bars after registration of cases against them.

Police also recovered a large number of kites and string from the shopkeepers.