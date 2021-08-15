3 shopkeepers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police registered cases against three shopkeepers for selling food items at higher that the fixed price.

According to a spokesperson, the district police conducted raids in different areas of Sialkot district on the report of special magistrates and found three shopkeepers Shaukat, Tariq and Muhammad Javed selling chicken and fruit at higher rates.

Police registered cases against them and started investigation.