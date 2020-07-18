3 shopkeepers booked in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sialkot Mian Rafique Ahsan conducted visits in different markets of Ugoki and reviewed prices and quality of food items at different shops on Saturday.

He registered cases against three shopkeepers under the price Control Act. They were booked over profiteering, hoarding and overcharging.