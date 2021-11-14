3 Shopkeepers Booked Over Profiteering
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The district price control magistrates Sunday sealed four shop, registered cases against three owners and imposed Rs 99,000 fine over the charges of profiteering.
According to the district administration spokesperson, the price control teams held inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against violators of the government price lists under the Price Control Act.