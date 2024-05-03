3 shopkeepers booked over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Three shopkeepers were booked over profiteering here on Friday.

A team, headed by Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum held about 55 inspections in bazaars and markets in the Millat Road area.

They imposed a Rs 30,000 fine on shopkeepers including tandoors/ hotel owners for overcharging from consumers.

He warned several others to sell the edible items according to government price lists otherwise ready to face legal action.