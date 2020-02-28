3 shopkeepers held for black marketing masks in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed three shops in the whole sale market and arrested their owners for black marketing masks.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Asfaq Khan along with other officers checked various medicines and surgical shops at Namak Mandi, Karachi Market and Pepal Mandi.

During checking the administration arrested two shops in Namak Mandi and one in Pepal Mandi and sealed their shops for selling masks in black market.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan said that crackdown in the markets is continue while keeping in view the possibility of the creation of artificial shortage of masks in wake of coronavirus and in case of the black marketing stern action would be taken.

He said that in connection, officers of all departments including administrative officers have been directed to visit the markets on daily basis to take stern action against those black marketing of masks.