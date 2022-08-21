UrduPoint.com

3 Shopkeepers Held For Burning Rickshaw Driver To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested three shopkeepers on the charge of burning a rickshaw driver to death over a minor altercation.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that a rickshaw driver, Abdul Jabbar, asked a shopkeeper Abid Hussain in Adam Chowk to decant gas in rickshaw cylinder on the government fixed price. The shopkeeper, however, refused which led to a hard talk between the two.

He called his brother Shahid Hussain and son Abdullah and set the rickshaw driver on fire after sprinkling petrol on him with a bottle. The rickshaw driver received critical burn injuries and was rushed to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Taking notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik directed the police to arrest the accused. Later, a special police team conducted raids and arrested the accused, spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

