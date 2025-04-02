3 Shops Sealed During Crackdown On Profiteers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The price control magistrates continued crackdown on profiteers and artificial price hikes during the Eid days and sealed three shops.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, 45 price control magistrates conducted a total of 1,445 inspections across the district during three days.
Shopkeepers violating price regulations were collectively fined Rs 214,500, while 22 shopkeepers were arrested, nine cases were registered, and three shops were sealed.
The spokesperson said that special focus was being placed on sugar, mutton, beef, and poultry sellers.
Strict action was being taken against shopkeepers who fail to display the official rate lists, he added.
