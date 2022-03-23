UrduPoint.com

3 Shops Sealed For Decanting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 04:34 PM

Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf on Wednesday sealed 3 shops for illegal decanting of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas)

A spokesman for the local administration said that AC City along with a team of Civil Defence carried out checking of various gas shops and found threeshopkeepers involved in illegal LGP decanting. The shops have been sealedand further action against the owners was underway.

