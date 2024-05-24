3 Shops Sealed For Decanting LPG Illegally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Three shops were sealed for illegally decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and three vehicles were also impounded for installing LPG gas cylinders in Mianwali on Friday.
According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya, District Task Force Committee Chairman and Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Numan Mehmood Rana, along with Civil Defence, and Traffic Police, checked various LPG decanting shops and vehicles at Talagang Road.
He ordered sealing three shops and impunding three vehicles over laws violation.
