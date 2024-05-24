Open Menu

3 Shops Sealed For Decanting LPG Illegally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

3 shops sealed for decanting LPG illegally

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Three shops were sealed for illegally decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and three vehicles were also impounded for installing LPG gas cylinders in Mianwali on Friday.

According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya, District Task Force Committee Chairman and Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Numan Mehmood Rana, along with Civil Defence, and Traffic Police, checked various LPG decanting shops and vehicles at Talagang Road.

He ordered sealing three shops and impunding three vehicles over laws violation.

Related Topics

LPG Police Vehicles Road Traffic Numan Mianwali Talagang Gas

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

1 hour ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

1 hour ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

15 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

15 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

15 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

15 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

15 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan