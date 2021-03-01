3 shops sealed over hoarding

Price control magistrate conducted raids and sealed three stores for hoarding daily use items, here on Monday

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :price control magistrate conducted raids and sealed three stores for hoarding daily use items, here on Monday.

According to details, the magistrate raided a grocery store in Khairpur Khaddali and recovered 304 cartons of ghee besides sealing the store.

Similarly, a grocery store in Rahim market was sealed for hoarding 917 bags of sugar, 511 cartons of ghee and 292 cartons of cooking oil during the raid. The magistrate also imposed Rs 10,000 fine on the store owner, Sajid.

In another raid, the magistrate recovered 480 cartons of ghee from a shop situated on Tulu road and sealed it.