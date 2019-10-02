UrduPoint.com
3 SHOs Reshuffled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed Wednesday reshuffled three Station House Officers (SHOs) after reviewing their performance.

According to police source, Inspector Arshad Ali serving as SHO Nilore police station has been appointed as SHO Tarnol police station.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hanif serving as SHO Loi Bher police station has been given new assignment as SHO Nilore police station.

Likewise, Inspector Ibrar Hussain serving as In-charge Security Branch at office of SSP (Operation) has been appointed as SHO Sabzi Mandi police station.

Meanwhile, the DIG (Operations) also ordered transfers of 21 other police officials from one wing to other.

