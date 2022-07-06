3 SHOs suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Bilal Zafer Sheikh suspended three station house officers on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the SHOs were suspended over poor performance.

Those suspended include Inspector Zafer Iqbal (SHO Shah Nikdur),Sub-Inspector Tariq Nadeem (SHO Bhalwal city) and Sub-Inspector Touqeer Ahmed (SHO Kirana), while an inquiry was launched against Zafer Hussain (SHO Sadar) and Sub-Inspector Shoib Skander (SHO Factory Area) over their poor performance.