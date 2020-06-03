3 SHOs transferred in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar has transferred the SHOs of three police stations.

According to Police Spokesman the Inspector Muhammad Ilyas has been posted from Investigation Branch to SHO Bhagtanwala Police Station, Sub Inspector Khurram Shehzad has been posted from SHO Bhagtanwala Police Station to SHO Laksiyan Police Station, Sub Inspector Sajjad Ahmed has been posted from Police Lines to SHO Miani Police Station while Sub Inspector Sohail Zafar has been ordered to report police lines from SHO Miani police station.