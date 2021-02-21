3 shot dead over old enmity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :-:Three persons were shot dead over an old enmity in Kalasswala, Pasrur, on Sunday.

According to police, a man killed his uncle, 50-year-old Zulfiqar, his son, 30-year-old Hassan, and cousin, 30-year-old Majid, over a land dispute.

A police team comprising DSP Pasrur and SHO Saddar Pasrur, headed by SP Investigation, was formed and orders were issued for the arrest the accused within 24 hours, police officials said.

App/ir