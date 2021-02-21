UrduPoint.com
3 Shot Dead Over Old Enmity

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:50 PM

3 shot dead over old enmity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :-:Three persons were shot dead over an old enmity in Kalasswala, Pasrur, on Sunday.

According to police, a man killed his uncle, 50-year-old Zulfiqar, his son, 30-year-old Hassan, and cousin, 30-year-old Majid, over a land dispute.

A police team comprising DSP Pasrur and SHO Saddar Pasrur, headed by SP Investigation, was formed and orders were issued for the arrest the accused within 24 hours, police officials said.

