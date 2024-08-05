Open Menu

3 Siblings Sustain Burn Injuries In AC Outer Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Three siblings sustained burns injuries on Monday as an outer of an air conditioner (AC) caught fire in their residence in Barejo Chowk area in Kotri, Jamshoro district.

According to Kotri police, the incident happened at the residence of Gul Hassan Barejo.

The injured children Gulshan Barejo, Zahra Barejo and Ali Abbass Barejo, aged between 5 years to 10 years, were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.The cause of fire could not be immediately ascertained.

