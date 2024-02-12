3 Sisters Die In Fire In Occupied Kashmir
Published February 12, 2024
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Three sisters died in a mysterious fire that engulfed their home overnight in the Ramsoo area of Ramban district in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
According to a report from across the Line of Control (LoC), the fire broke out in the house of Abdul Latief Lone, son of Ghulam Rasool Lone, located in Taj Nihaal tehsil Ramsoo locality in the early hours of Monday morning. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The blaze destroyed the second and third floors of the house, and the three sisters, who were sleeping on the second floor, were killed.
The victims were identified as Sanya Latief (9 years old), Saika Banoo (15 years old), and Bisma Banu (18 years old). The fire also caused extensive damage to the first floor of the house, where the family's belongings were stored.
The local police and fire department arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire but the three sisters were pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
