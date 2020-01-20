UrduPoint.com
3 Small Children Injured In Sibi Hand Grenade Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:54 PM

3 small children injured in Sibi hand grenade blast

At least three children received injuries in a hand grenade blast at Lehri area of Sibi district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three children received injuries in a hand grenade blast at Lehri area of Sibi district on Monday.

According to levies sources, the victims were playing with hand grenade after founding it at open area of Eastern Bachao Band near Lehri which went off.

As a result, three children suffered wounds.

Levies force along with Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on information reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified Muhammad Ismail, his brother Nawab Khan and Ehsan.

Further investigation was underway.

