3 smugglers arrested, 915 grams of hashish, 301 grams of ice recovered

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Chhota Lahore Police have arrested three smugglers involved in drug trafficking and attempted murder during operations against drug dealers and recovered 915 grams of hashish and 301 grams of ice from their possession.

According to details given by the DPO Office, DSP Chhota Lahore Roohul Amin Khan, Station SHO Shafiq Ahmed, and a police team carried out a successful operation against drug dealers.

Naviat Shah of Mankai, the wanted alleged accused was arrested and 206 grams and a pistol were recovered from his possession, while 95 grams of ice from drug dealer Asif of Chhota Lahore and 915 grams of hashish from the possession of drug dealer Hidayat Rahman of Kunda were recovered.

SHO Zaida Munsif Khan conducted a search operation wherein during the operation 3100 grams of hashish and six grams of ice, two pistols, and one gun with cartridges were recovered from the arrested accused.