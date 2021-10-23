3 smugglers arrested, drugs seized

Kohat police here Saturday arrested three narcotics smugglers and recovered 52Kg hashish along with Rs 950,000 counterfeit currency from their possessions on Indus Highway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Kohat police here Saturday arrested three narcotics smugglers and recovered 52Kg hashish along with Rs 950,000 counterfeit Currency from their possessions on Indus Highway.

The Jerma police during a snap checking of vehicles at Muslimabad Check Post, searched secret cavities of a passenger van and recovered contraband and stake money which was smuggled to southern districts from Khyber district.

Police also arrested three smugglers and registered a case against them under the anti-narcotics act.