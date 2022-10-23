3 smuggling bids of wheat foiled; 950 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Sunday foiled three smuggling bids of wheat and seized 950 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three drivers namely Tassawar, Rehan and Asif, who were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.