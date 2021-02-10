3 soap factories sealed for causing pollution

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Director, Environment Protection Department (EPD) Khanewal Sarfraz Anjum Wednesday sealed three soap factories for causing pollution.

Action was taken in response to a complaint on the citizen portal that stated the soap factories operating at Himayat Abad, Jehanian road, were using substandard and were causing smoke and contributing to smog.

The EPD Khanewal sealed the factories and got FIRs registered against the owners.