UrduPoint.com

3 Soldiers Martyred, 2 Terrorists Killed In Kurram Fire Exchange: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 09:14 PM

3 soldiers martyred, 2 terrorists killed in Kurram fire exchange: ISPR

Three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and two terrorists killed in an intense exchange of fire in general area Arawali, Kurram district, on Thursday.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and two terrorists killed in an intense exchange of fire in general area Arawali, Kurram district, on Thursday.

The killed militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists, and recovered weapons and ammunition after killing them.

The martyred soldiers included Subedar Shuja Muhammad (43), resident of Khairpur; Naik Muhammad Ramzan (32), resident of Khuzdar; and Sepoy Abdul Rehman (30), resident of Sukkur.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to kill terrorists, if any found in the area, ISPR said.

The Pakistan Army, it added, was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthened its resolve.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Fire Militants Army Exchange ISPR Sukkur

Recent Stories

Serbian President Cancels High Alert for Armed For ..

Serbian President Cancels High Alert for Armed Forces - State Media

6 minutes ago
 CPO directs foolproof security of Chinese engineer ..

CPO directs foolproof security of Chinese engineers

6 minutes ago
 Authorities direct to take strict action against s ..

Authorities direct to take strict action against smog SOPs violators

6 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi urges business commun ..

Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi urges business community to explore blue economy po ..

6 minutes ago
 21 killed, 946 injured in 903 RTCs in Punjab

21 killed, 946 injured in 903 RTCs in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Shakeel Bhatti appointed as CEO MWMC

Shakeel Bhatti appointed as CEO MWMC

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.