3 spice units sealed over adulteration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed three spice units on charge of preparing spurious and adulterated spices in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

PFA spokesman said that PFA team conducted raids at Adda Chakera, College Road Sitara Colony and Usman Garden and unearthed preparation of spurious and adulterated spices.

The raiding team seized 1030 kilograms (kg) red chilli, 490 kg 'Ajowain', 240 kg cumin (zeera), 200 kg maize, 100 kg turmeric (haldi), 200 kg chaff, colors, chemicals, powder, 2 grinding machines, 3 motors, etc. from the spot and sealed the premises of these spice units. Further action against unit owners was under progress, he added.