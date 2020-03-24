3 sports goods manufacturing factories sealed

Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbul Tuesday sealed three main sports goods manufacturing factories in the city, which were found operating despite an official ban on their working in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) : Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbul Tuesday sealed three main sports goods manufacturing factories in the city, which were found operating despite an official ban on their working in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The assistant commissioner, along with a police party, conducted raids on the factories -- Colora Sports at Shahabpura Road, Ali Trading-Alitra, Sialkot-Daska Road, and Matrix Intech, Sialkot-Pasrur Road and the unit working despite a ban.

The officer sealed the factories and got cases registered against the owners.