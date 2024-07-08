3 standing committees’ meeting held for electing committees chairman

Meetings of three important standing committees were held in the Balochistan Provincial Assembly on Monday in which the chairmen of the committees were elected

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Meetings of three important standing committees were held in the Balochistan Provincial Assembly on Monday in which the chairmen of the committees were elected.

In the meeting, the members of the Majlis unanimously elected the Chairman of the committees. In the meeting of Public Accounts Council (PAC), Asghar Ali Tareen was elected as the Chairman of PAC.

Standing Council for Local Government Balochistan Development Authority (BDA), Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) BCDA and Patrick Saint Masih was chosen as the Chairman Committee for Urban Planning and Development.

In the meeting of the Standing Assembly for the Department of Housing and Physical Planning, Roads and Construction, the members of the Assembly elected Zabid Ali Riki as the Chairman of the Assembly.