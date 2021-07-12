UrduPoint.com
3 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mon 12th July 2021

3 stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested a man and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession here Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession here Monday, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, the New Town police arrested a man namely Nauman and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

The SP Rawal Division commended the police team and said that the facilitators of the accused should also be arrested and operations against motorcycle and vehicle theft should be continued.

More Stories From Pakistan

