3 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The police arrested two member gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

During the course of action, R.A Bazaar police arrested two-member gang namely Nauman Khan and Danish Majeed and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their custody.

The police registered a case against him and started an investigation.

SP Potohar Tasadaq Iqbal commended the police team adding that the facilitators of the accused should also be arrested and operations against motorcycle and vehicle theft should be continued.