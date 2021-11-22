UrduPoint.com

3 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:38 PM

3 stolen motorcycles recovered

The police arrested two member gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The police arrested two member gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

During the course of action, R.A Bazaar police arrested two-member gang namely Nauman Khan and Danish Majeed and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their custody.

The police registered a case against him and started an investigation.

SP Potohar Tasadaq Iqbal commended the police team adding that the facilitators of the accused should also be arrested and operations against motorcycle and vehicle theft should be continued.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Syeda Iffat Jabbar assumes charge as Director Paki ..

Syeda Iffat Jabbar assumes charge as Director Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation ..

20 seconds ago
 AJK Prime Minister shows concern over fresh wave o ..

AJK Prime Minister shows concern over fresh wave of genocide of Kashmiris in IIO ..

22 seconds ago
 Waukesha Incident Not Linked to Terrorism, Rittenh ..

Waukesha Incident Not Linked to Terrorism, Rittenhouse Verdict - Reports

23 seconds ago
 EU Should Not Succumb to Belarusian President's 'B ..

EU Should Not Succumb to Belarusian President's 'Blackmail' - Austrian Chancello ..

25 seconds ago
 CM condemns killing of Sardar Zada Muhammad Khan A ..

CM condemns killing of Sardar Zada Muhammad Khan Ababki

26 seconds ago
 China dispatches 1,000 tons of aid materials for A ..

China dispatches 1,000 tons of aid materials for Afghans

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.