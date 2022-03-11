UrduPoint.com

3 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 08:20 PM

3 stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested a man involved in lifting motorcycles and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man involved in lifting motorcycles and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here Friday.

Rata Amral police held motorcycle lifter namely Suhail and also recovered weapon used in crime.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused have previously been charged on vehicle theft, burglary and robbery cases.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team adding that the criminals who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

The SP made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and property of people.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Robbery Man Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Opposition parties will fail in no trust motion ag ..

Opposition parties will fail in no trust motion against PM Imran Khan: Saifullah ..

3 minutes ago
 Regional peace at risk due to weaknesses in Indian ..

Regional peace at risk due to weaknesses in Indian defence system: Farrukh Habib ..

3 minutes ago
 PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country ..

PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

3 minutes ago
 Traffic load on city roads creates mess

Traffic load on city roads creates mess

3 minutes ago
 KP Assembly proceedings adjourned due to lack of q ..

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum

18 minutes ago
 GIMS to mark world TB day

GIMS to mark world TB day

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>