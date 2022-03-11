3 stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested a man involved in lifting motorcycles and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession, informed police spokesman here Friday

Rata Amral police held motorcycle lifter namely Suhail and also recovered weapon used in crime.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused have previously been charged on vehicle theft, burglary and robbery cases.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team adding that the criminals who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

The SP made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and property of people.