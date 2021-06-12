UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered, Two Held

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

3 stolen motorcycles recovered, two held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two members motorcycle lifter gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman on Saturday.

During course of action, Naseerabad police arrested a two-member gang who were identified as Saqib and Tauseef.

The police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Potohar congratulated Naseerabad police team, saying, the facilitators of the accused should also be arrested and operations against motorcycle and vehicle theft should be continued.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan wishes ‘heartiest’ congratulations ..

13 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of DS/TS, rain forecast fo ..

12 seconds ago

40 held, drugs & weapons seized in faisalabad

14 seconds ago

Industrial output surges 68.07pc in April, 12.84 p ..

15 seconds ago

Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to Rs110,500 tola

17 seconds ago

UK to explore 'virtual trial' of US diplomat's wif ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.