3 stolen motorcycles recovered, two held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two members motorcycle lifter gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman on Saturday.

During course of action, Naseerabad police arrested a two-member gang who were identified as Saqib and Tauseef.

The police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Potohar congratulated Naseerabad police team, saying, the facilitators of the accused should also be arrested and operations against motorcycle and vehicle theft should be continued.