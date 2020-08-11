3 stolen vehicles recovered, car lifter held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested a car lifter and recovered three stolen vehicles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a car lifter and recovered three stolen vehicles from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

New Town police team arrested a car lifter identified as Ahmed Khan.

During a course of action police have recovered three stolen vehicles from his custody who were stolen from various parts of the city. Police have registered a case against him and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.