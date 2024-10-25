3 Stolen Vehicles Recovered From Injured Car Lifter
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Three stolen vehicles had been recovered from an inter-district car lifter Arshad, who was arrested by the Sadar Wah Police after exchange of fire a few days ago, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.
The car lifter, who was fleeing in a car stolen from Attock, opened fire on the Sadar Wah Police personnel, who signalled him to stop. However, he was arrested by the police after being injured in the retaliatory fire, the spokesman said.
He said the vehicles stolen from Rawalpindi, Attock and Lodhran were recovered on the pointation of the accused during interrogation. The police was conducting raids to arrest his accomplices.
Recent Stories
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students, teachers witness NA proceedings1 minute ago
-
ANF recovers over 81 kg drugs in 13 operations1 minute ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
Police issue challan slips to 8818 PSVs2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest eight lawbreakers2 minutes ago
-
Self medication, delayed reporting termed core reasons to dengue fatalities2 minutes ago
-
APCA meets to resolve issues facing clerks2 minutes ago
-
Mob disconnects power supply from Dilazak Grid2 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive targets 795,877 children in Sialkot district12 minutes ago
-
German market possessed potential for Pakistani entrepreneurs: AHK32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce43 minutes ago
-
IHC orders CDA to fast-track license renewal for Tandoori Junction hotel2 hours ago