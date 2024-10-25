3 stolen vehicles recovered from injured car lifter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Three stolen vehicles had been recovered from an inter-district car lifter Arshad, who was arrested by the Sadar Wah Police after exchange of fire a few days ago, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.

The car lifter, who was fleeing in a car stolen from Attock, opened fire on the Sadar Wah Police personnel, who signalled him to stop. However, he was arrested by the police after being injured in the retaliatory fire, the spokesman said.

He said the vehicles stolen from Rawalpindi, Attock and Lodhran were recovered on the pointation of the accused during interrogation. The police was conducting raids to arrest his accomplices.