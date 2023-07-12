3 stolen vehicles, water tanker recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The police arrested a suspect involved in vehicle theft and robbery incidents during crackdown in the jurisdiction of Taxila on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the police also recovered 3 stolen vehicles worth lakhs of rupees and a water tanker from his possession.

The police registered a case and started investigation against him.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of Taxila Police said that the police were using all resources to arrest active and organized gangs.

He made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.