3-storey dilapidated building catches fire in walled city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :A three-storey old dilapidated building caught fire in walled city area here on Friday prompting an hours long rescue operation concluded successfully averting further spread of fire amid no direct access to the building in a narrow street of the congested area.

Fortunaltely, there were no individuals in the old deserted building with elaborate woodwork as fire spread to its second and third storey.

Cause of fire could not be known. The rescuers had to arrange hoses and went upto the upper floors of another building opposite to the troubled structure to throw water.

The whole operation was completed in three hours including one hour for cooling process, Rescue emergency officer Dr. Kaleemullah said.

The building was listed among the 275 high risk buildings in the walled city that pose danger to those who live inside them and those nearby.