UrduPoint.com

3 Street Criminals, Car Lifters Arrested; Two Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 07:15 PM

3 street criminals, car lifters arrested; two stolen vehicles recovered

Police have arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in street crimes and car lifting cases and recovered cash Rs 600,000, two stolen vehicles and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in street crimes and car lifting cases and recovered cash Rs 600,000, two stolen vehicles and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Thursday.

He informed that Westridge Police recovered Rs 600,000 looted amount, two stolen vehicles and weapons from the accused who have been identified as Abadullah, Usman and Waqas.

The arrested accused during interrogation confessed to have committed street crimes and car lifting cases in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad besides admitting that they had also snatched cash from the casher of a petrol pump in R.

A.Bazaar area.

He said that the criminals have been shifted to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the performance of Westridge police adding that whoever deprives the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Police Jail Vehicles Car Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

238 beds allocated to deal with heat stroke cases ..

238 beds allocated to deal with heat stroke cases during Hajj

3 minutes ago
 China firmly against engagement by any country wit ..

China firmly against engagement by any country with Dalai Lama: Zhao Lijian

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 10 gamblers; recover Rs 50,150 stake ..

Police arrest 10 gamblers; recover Rs 50,150 stake money

3 minutes ago
 All set for Namaz-e-Eid at Polo Ground Karachi

All set for Namaz-e-Eid at Polo Ground Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Mushahid urges US to balance ties with Pakistan & ..

Mushahid urges US to balance ties with Pakistan & India

22 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court issues notice on appeal against ..

Lahore High Court issues notice on appeal against reserved seats case decision

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.