3 street criminals, car lifters arrested; two stolen vehicles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in street crimes and car lifting cases and recovered cash Rs 600,000, two stolen vehicles and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Thursday.

He informed that Westridge Police recovered Rs 600,000 looted amount, two stolen vehicles and weapons from the accused who have been identified as Abadullah, Usman and Waqas.

The arrested accused during interrogation confessed to have committed street crimes and car lifting cases in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad besides admitting that they had also snatched cash from the casher of a petrol pump in R.

A.Bazaar area.

He said that the criminals have been shifted to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the performance of Westridge police adding that whoever deprives the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.