3 Street Criminals Held; Mobile Phones, Cash Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 11:18 PM

3 street criminals held; mobile phones, cash recovered

Tarnol police on Saturday arrested three members of a street criminals gang allegedly involved in various incidents of mobile phone, cash snatching at GT road and adjacent areas of the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Tarnol police on Saturday arrested three members of a street criminals gang allegedly involved in various incidents of mobile phone, cash snatching at GT road and adjacent areas of the capital.

The police spokesman informed that SP Saddar Tassawar Iqbal constituted special police teams to arrest the criminals involved in street crime.

One of the Tarnol police team headed by SHO Tarnol, Iqbal Gujjar and other police officials arrested three accused of a snatchers gang. Police team also recovered mobile phones, cash, weapons and ammunition from their possession.

The accused have confessed more than 15 snatching incidents in the area while further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police team performance and directed all the officials to intensify the crackdown in their respective areas to net the criminals.

