3 students of Islamia Uni get scholarship by Zhongnan University China

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Zhongnan University of Economics and Law of the People's Republic of China has announced three scholarships for M.Phil and PhD programs for students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

These scholarships were fully funded for tuition fees, accommodation and other expenses.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal called on Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob along with scholarship recipients Shoaib Manzoor, Mohammad Umar Asghar Rind and Amal Atta Muhammad. Dr Imran Rashid and Afaq Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor appreciated and thanked the provision of scholarships in higher education by the Chinese University and thanked the host university.