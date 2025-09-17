3 Suspects Arrested, Drugs Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The police have arrested three suspects and recovered narcotics from their possession from different localities of the district.
The official police sources said that acting on tip-off, police teams of police stations including Police Station Yamzan, Police Station Civil Lines and Police Station Cantt conducted raids at dens and took three alleged drug pushers into custody, respectively.
The police have recovered narcotics from the possession of the suspects including 520 grams hashish, 240 grams ice crystal and over 10 kilograms cannabis. The police have registered separate cases against the suspects and launched investigation into the cases. Further probe was in process.
