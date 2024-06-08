Open Menu

3 Suspects Arrested In Injured Condition During Separate Police Encounters

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 10:37 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The police apprehended 3 suspects with gunshot injuries in separate encounters which occurred in the limits of City, B-Section and Fort police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Fort police was confronted by armed suspects who tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

However, one of the suspects, identified as Shakirullah Pathan allegedly involved in street crimes and drug peddling, was rounded up by the police after an exchange of fire but his associate escaped.

The injured suspect was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot injury.

The spokesman told that 2 suspects riding on a motorbike attacked the City police during snap checking near the Municipal Dispensary of Risala Road.

According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot in the return fire and was rounded up but his accomplice escaped.

The injured Ayaz alias Cotton Shah, an alleged street criminal and drug peddler, was also shifted to the LUH.

The B-Section police also arrested Abdul Sumer Shaikh, with a gunshot injury to his leg, in an encounter.

