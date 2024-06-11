3 suspects arrested in journalist Nasurllah Gadani murder case: Memon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit System, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that three suspects had been arrested in the murder case of journalist Nasurllah Gadani.

While talking to media persons at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), he said they were saddened over the tragic death of Gadani, which was, in fact, a part of the mindset that sought to suppress press freedom. However, it was the responsibility of governments to combat this thinking.

Shajeel Memon said that due to the efforts of the Ghotki Police and DIG Sukkur three suspects in connection with his murder had been arrested, and the media would be kept informed regarding the case.

He said that on the instructions of the Sindh chief minister, a cheque of Rs10 million was being given to the heirs of the martyred journalist. Though the money could not compensate the loss of a loved one, however, it was an effort from the Pakistan Peoples Party and its Sindh government to provide some financial assistance to the family.

Memon said that a campaign had been launched against the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to tarnish its image. However, even today, the party stood shoulder to shoulder and firmly with journalists, as it was the only party that demonstrated the tolerance and patience.

He said that accused involved in all the incidents against journalists in Sindh had been arrested. The killers of Shaheed Aziz Memon were apprehended from the desert area, he added.

The minister said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari personally visited the house of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar.

The Sindh Police had made a significant progress in his the case and his killers would be nabbed soon, he hoped.

Memon highlighted the concerted efforts of Chief Minister Sindh, Interior Minister, and IG Sindh to improve the law and order situation in the upper Sindh. He also announced the release of funds for the second phase of the Safe City project in Karachi.

He claimed that province-wide crackdown on drugs continued with recent arrests of drug peddlers in Karachi and Hyderabad. One notable arrest was of a significant dealer known as the "grandmother of the drug world," involved in trafficking ice and crystals.

He lamented the increasing prevalence of drugs in educational institutions nationwide and highlighted their misuse as a status symbol in some circles. Despite this, a robust crackdown against drugs was underway while echoing President Asif Ali Zardari's stance against drugs as a top priority.

Later, the Senior Minister handed over the cheque of Rs10 million to Muhammad Bakhsh Gadani, brother of martyred journalist Nasrullah Gadani.