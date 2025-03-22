Open Menu

3 Suspects Arrested In Police Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM

3 suspects arrested in police crackdown

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Gujrat Police continues its crackdown against criminal elements, arresting three suspects, including a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case.

According to a police spokesperson, under the supervision of DSP Kharian Circle Chaudhry Shahid Mehmood, SHO Police Station Galyana, SI Muhammad Anwar Sarla, along with his team, successfully arrested a dangerous proclaimed offender, Waseem Javed, a resident of Makwal.

The suspect was wanted in murder case number 61/20 and was apprehended using modern technology and professional expertise.

The police also recovered the murder weapon, a 30-bore pistol, from his possession.

Additionally, in operations against illegal arms and drug dealers, two more suspects, Ateeq-ur-Rehman and a notorious drug dealer, Arsalan Ali, were arrested. Police recovered more than one kilogram of hashish, a Kalashnikov rifle, and a 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.DSP Kharian Circle Chaudhry Shahid Mehmood stated that criminal elements are a menace to society and a major cause of youth destruction. He emphasized that the crackdown against such offenders will continue indiscriminately to ensure law and order.

