3 suspects arrests by Attock police

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Attock Police on Monday arrested three accused who stole gold worth lakhs by breaking the locks and recovered the stolen jewelry during the investigation.

Acording to police sources, Khalid Mahmood, son of Muhammad Khan, Dhiri Fateh Jang, a resident of Chasan, filed a petition at the Fateh Jang police station on May 18, 2024, saying that on May 18, 2024, he had gone to his village, Shahrai Saadullah, along with his family, and when he returned, he found that the lock of the main door was broken.

And gold jewelry worth Rs 3 lakh was missing.

The Fateh Jang police station immediately registered a case, started the investigation process, and traced and arrested the three accused thieves: Zeeshan, son of Shafiq, Syed Hasnain, son of Intizar Hussain, and Farhat Shehzad, son of Muhammad Akram. From whom, during interrogation, the stolen jewelry was recovered and put behind iron bars.

