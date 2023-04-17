UrduPoint.com

3 Suspects Held; Arms, Ammunition Recovered During Search Operation In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

3 suspects held; arms, ammunition recovered during search operation in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested three suspects and recovered arms and ammunition during a search and strike operation here in the limits of Paharpur Police Station on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, a search and strike operation was conducted in Wandha Nirkani and adjoining areas under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah Khan following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During the operation, two villages, 10 houses and four important places were checked by the police.

During the checking, the police, arrested accused Jawad son of Shahjahan resident of Wandha Nirkani and recovered a single-shot 30-bore pistol and 11 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, accused Ghulam Abbas son of Ghulam Qasim resident of Wandha Nirkani was arrested and a single barrel 12-bore along with nine cartridges were recovered from him. While on Rajab Ali son of Ulfat Hussain resident of Nirkani was arrested with a single-shot 30-bore pistol and eight cartridges.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle From

Recent Stories

EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Bi ..

EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campa ..

18 minutes ago
 GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

2 hours ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

2 hours ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.