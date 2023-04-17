3 suspects held; arms, ammunition recovered during search operation in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested three suspects and recovered arms and ammunition during a search and strike operation here in the limits of Paharpur Police Station on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, a search and strike operation was conducted in Wandha Nirkani and adjoining areas under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah Khan following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During the operation, two villages, 10 houses and four important places were checked by the police.

During the checking, the police, arrested accused Jawad son of Shahjahan resident of Wandha Nirkani and recovered a single-shot 30-bore pistol and 11 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, accused Ghulam Abbas son of Ghulam Qasim resident of Wandha Nirkani was arrested and a single barrel 12-bore along with nine cartridges were recovered from him. While on Rajab Ali son of Ulfat Hussain resident of Nirkani was arrested with a single-shot 30-bore pistol and eight cartridges.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.