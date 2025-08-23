Open Menu

3 Suspects Held, Arms Recovered In DIKhan Police Operation

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Dera police on Saturday arrested three suspects, including facilitators of wanted criminals, and recovered arms during operations carried out by Kirri Khisor Police Station.

According to district police spokesman, the operations were conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada. The teams led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Malik Abid Iqbal and SHO Umar Iqbal Marwat arrested two suspects, Mustafa son of Muhammad Nawaz and Farid son of Aziz, both residents of Khano Khel, for providing shelter and assistance to proclaimed offenders.

In another action, the police recovered a Kalashnikov rifle along with ammunition from Muhammad Arshad son of Khan Muhammad, resident of Phalwari. The accused was taken into custody and a case was registered against him.

The DPO said that Dera police would continue indiscriminate operations against anti-social and criminal elements to maintain peace and security in the district.

