3 Suspects Held During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

3 suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Police arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here in two different police station areas on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, the police teams encircled the selected areas and blocked traffic on the road passing through the areas of Wai Bakhar, Basti Chadhar and Qasimpur in Basti Malook and Raja Raam police precincts.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and conducted biometric identification of 75 people.

The teams arrested three suspects and recovered seven illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were under way, police sources said.

