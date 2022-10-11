3 suspects held in injured condition in separate encounters

Hyderabad Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 3 accused in injured condition in separate alleged encounters in the limits of different police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 3 accused in injured condition in separate alleged encounters in the limits of different police stations.

According to the spokesman, on the special directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, Phulleli and Hatri Police on secret information provided by CIA police, arrested 3 suspected criminals in injured condition after separate encounters.

Phuleli police arrested two suspects identified as Shehryar alias Shahzoor Qazi Shah and Awais Qureshi in injured condition along with weapons after the encounter occurred near railway crossing and three different cases were registered against the accused, the spokesman said.

Hattri Police also arrested the accused Sohail Gopang in an injured condition along with weapons after an encounter occurred at Bhains Colony Road, while one of the accused's accomplice managed to escape.

Police also registered different cases against arrested and absconding accused while injured suspects were shifted to civil hospital for medical aid, spokesman added.