3 suspects held, weapons, drugs recovered in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

Police Monday arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation here in the limits of two police stations and recovered illegal weapons, drugs, kites and chemical thread from them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Police Monday arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation here in the limits of two police stations and recovered illegal weapons, drugs, kites and chemical thread from them.

According to police sources, the police teams, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Budhla Town, Qasimpur Colony and suburban areas respectively in the premises of New Multan and Mumtazabad police stations.

They combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 56 people.

Further investigation was underway from the suspects, the police sources added.