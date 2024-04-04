3 suspects involved in online sexual harassment arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle arrested three suspects involved in online sexual harassment here on Thursday.

According to details issued by the FIA spokesman, the accused shared objectionable photos of women and minors on social media.

He said the accused had created several fake Facebook accounts while the other two accused Azhar Iqbal and Mohammad Umar shared objectionable photos of the victim women.

He said that the arrested suspects had been blackmailing the complainants for the past several months. The FIA officials confiscated three mobile phones and an iPad recovered from the possession of the accused.

Objectionable material was recovered from the mobile phone used by the accused, he said adding that cases have been registered against the accused with further investigation underway.

APP/ijz/1510