3 Suspects Involved In School Van Shooting Incident Nabbed
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested three out of six suspects involved in showering bullets over a Suzuki van killing two minor students and injuring five of them in a gloomy incident in Dheri Kot area of in the limits of Attock Saddar Police station on August 22.
Addressing press conference at district Police office, DPO Dr Ghias Gull Khan has revealed that Muhammad Safdar and his son Muhammad Azam and his cousin Raheem Khan, the three main suspects went under underground after gloomy and tragic attack on school van on last Thursday were nabbed by police through human and digital intelligence.
He said that the suspects were booked by Police under section 302, 324, 109, 148, 149 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 7 of Anti- Terrorism Act (ATA). Responding a question, he said that efforts are underway to net three remaining suspects identified as Muhammad Naeem, Muhamamd Tariq and Nasir Mehmood.
Ruling out any terrorism related activity, he said that Muhammad Afzal- the van driver in a statement recorded with police stated that a man identified as Ali Khan-an official of forest department was shot dead in the village on June 28 this year.
Afzal stated that his brother in law identified as Muhammad Riasat and his two brothers Muhammad Asif and Alauddin were nominated in the murder case and case is under trail at local court.
To take revenge of the murder of their uncle, the six suspects riding on two different motorcycles have intercepted his vehicle, when he was going to drop the school children to charity school located in nearby village and showered bullets over the vehicle resultantly two minor female children identified as Rameen Shafiq and Arwa Jamshaid sitting at the front seat of the vehicle with him died on the spot while five other students besides him was injured.
He said that police would utilized its all-out resources to provide justice to the grieved families of the two small students who were fall victim of firing.
