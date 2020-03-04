3 swindlers booked over Rs 4.6m fraud in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The City Sammundri police have booked three swindlers for depriving a goldsmith of over Rs 4.6 million in exchange for fake gold coins

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The City Sammundri police have booked three swindlers for depriving a goldsmith of over Rs 4.6 million in exchange for fake gold coins.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Yasir Ali of Parachinar filed a complaint that three swindlers of Sammundri including Yaseen, Bilal Sarwar, etc.

sold him gold coins worth Rs 4.6 million. They told the goldsmith that they found the coins during digging of earth. However, later the coins proved fake.

The police have registered a case.